A rental home near Mason was severely damaged Friday afternoon following a fire that took out large portions of the house.
Crews from the Edgewood and Altamont fire departments were called out to 1356 North 1100th Street late Friday afternoon after they received a report of a house fire on the property.
The home was owned by Bill Spence, who rents it out to guests on occasion.
A large portion of the east end of the home was completely burned down as a result of the fire, but the other end of the house remained stable.
The home’s current guests, a couple with a 3-year-old child, had left the house shortly before the fire began, according to Spence.
No one was in the house at the time, and there were no reported injuries or fatalities.
No cause of the fire has been identified as of Friday evening.
