20190905-nws-fire-pic1

Effingham Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza walks toward the back of a home located at 10831 E. Aminoff Drive in Effingham where a fire started Wednesday afternoon. Kaitlin Cordes photo

 Kaitlin Cordes | Daily News

EFFINGHAM— A fire caused damage to an Effingham home Wednesday afternoon.

Effingham and Shumway firefighters responded to 10831 E. Aminoff Drive around 12:11 p.m. after receiving reports of flames in a back room of the home.

Smoke billowed from the south corner of the rear of the residence, and the home’s occupants appeared to be standing in the driveway near an open garage.

Firefighters opened windows in the home for smoke ventilation in addition to bringing in a fan to clear away the smoke. Crews also brought a hose through the home to douse flames.

No EMS crews were on scene. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and Ameren Illinois also reported to the residence Wednesday afternoon.

Kaitlin Cordes can be

reached at kaitlin.cordes@effinghamdailynews.com or

217-347-7151 ext. 132.

Tags

Reporter

Kaitlin Cordes covers Effingham County, police and courts and sports features for the Effingham Daily News. She earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Eastern Illinois University. Cordes is a native of Effingham.