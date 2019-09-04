EFFINGHAM— A fire caused damage to an Effingham home Wednesday afternoon.
Effingham and Shumway firefighters responded to 10831 E. Aminoff Drive around 12:11 p.m. after receiving reports of flames in a back room of the home.
Smoke billowed from the south corner of the rear of the residence, and the home’s occupants appeared to be standing in the driveway near an open garage.
Firefighters opened windows in the home for smoke ventilation in addition to bringing in a fan to clear away the smoke. Crews also brought a hose through the home to douse flames.
No EMS crews were on scene. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and Ameren Illinois also reported to the residence Wednesday afternoon.
