EFFINGHAM — Effingham and Teutopolis firefighters responded to a house fire on S. Fourth Street in Effingham Monday at approximately 2:40 p.m.
Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko said the multistory house, located at 305 S. Fourth St., behind A1 Liquors, appeared to be abandoned and there were no occupants at the time of the fire. Tutko said when firefighters entered the building, there was mail piled up, indicating it has likely been abandoned for some time.
Tutko said the fire is believed to have started in the attic and then moved into the roof. He said it is dangerous for firefighters to work underneath the fire, so they worked from the outside in to extinguish it.
Firefighters could be seen spraying water on the blaze from the ground on the south side of the home. While no flames were visible from the outside of the home, smoke billowed from the roof and limited visibility on S. Fourth Street.
Effingham police and city workers aided in blocking off the road. Abbott EMS responded to the scene as well in case of any injuries.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
