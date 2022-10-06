Members of the Effingham Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at Quad Graphics, 1200 West Niccum Ave., just after noon on Thursday.
Effingham Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza said the fire was contained to a dust collector bag cylinder. He said there were no injuries.
Offering mutual aid were fire departments from Teutopolis, Shumway, Altamont and Dieterich. Also responding to the scene were the Effingham Police Department and RuralMed EMS.
