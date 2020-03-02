With March 1-7 designated Severe Weather and Preparedness Week in Illinois, the Effingham County Multi-Jurisdictional All Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee is looking for ways to lessen the impact of severe storms and other hazards in the county.
American Environmental Corporation, Springfield, is helping the committee develop a plan and met with members last week, as well as members of public.
City of Effingham Administrator Steve Miller is impressed with the efforts of the countywide mitigation committee so far.
“I think it will help all of us,” Miller said. “It shows our weaknesses and identifies areas where we need improvements.”
“We are ranking those and prioritizing what needs to be done,” he added. “I think it’s a good process and glad to be a part of it, along with the county and our neighbors.”
Miller said each community in Effingham County has different needs.
“Those needs are being identified and reflected in the charts and the plans,” Miller said. “When we have discussions, we bounce ideas off of each other and become aware of projects we’ve never considered before.”
“It’s always good to have the dialog,” Miller said. “In the end, I think we’ll have a document that we can look at and start planning long term.”
Charles Semple, a Teutopolis Township trustee, said his township is already working on ways to minimize storm damage.
“We’ve been working on trimming trees to prevent power outages in the winter,” Semple said. “We are trying to be proactive rather than reactive.”
Beecher City Village Board member Leslie Wood, who represented both the village and Tri-County Fire Protection District at the meeting, offered some ideas.
“Getting the Kluthe center set up as an official cooling and heating center would be good, along with emergency generators,” said Woods.
When it comes to stormwater, the village is hoping to find a grant opportunity to fix a lift station problem in Beecher City.
“I know we’ve got to do something,” Woods said.
“Sometimes communities feel like they are out there on their own. It lets us know what resources are out there,” she said of the meeting.
Angie Niccum, who represented the Tri-County Fire Protection District, also found the meeting helpful.
“I think this will be good for the communities,” Niccum said. “Just getting the help we need and can’t any other way.”
“I’m excited about this,” she added.
Zachary Krug of the American Environmental Corporation, Springfield, gave a presentation on the risk assessment of man-made hazards, including generation, transportation, storage and handling of hazardous substances. Krug said man-made hazards additionally include waste disposal, hazardous substance incidents and waste remediation.
Krug said 48 facilities in Effingham County generate/handle hazardous substances, but noted there are two facilities in the county currently generating reportable quantities of hazardous substances, according to the U.S. EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory.
He emphasized there are no facilities permitted to accept medical waste for disposal or commercial hazardous waste treatment or disposal in Effingham County.
Between 2010 and 2019, he said there were 104 hazardous material incidents in Effingham County. That averages to about 10 hazardous material incidents annually of which 46 percent involved transportation accidents.
Andrea Bostwick of American Environmental Corporation, Springfield, reviewed the Effingham County Risk Priority Index results with committee members based on data American Environment collected from the committee members at the first meeting.
“Ranking can help participants determine which hazards present the highest risks and, therefore, which ones to focus on when we are talking about mitigation projects,” Bostwick said.
Bostwick said thunderstorms with damaging winds is the No. 1 risk priority in Effingham County followed by winter storms. Third and Fourth place was tied with heavy rain and tornadoes. Additional impacts were No. 5 floods, No. 6 extreme cold and No. 7 excessive heat.
She said the highest scoring man-made hazards were hazardous material transportation incidents, which tied with hail. The lowest risk priority was levee failure and mine subsidence.
The committee will present their plans to the public for comment in April. Krug said a tentative date has been set for Tuesday, April 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. He said after the April meeting there will be a time period for more public comment.
“Once that period is over, we’ll take all of the comments from the individuals, incorporate them into the plan and will ship it off to IEMA and FEMA,” Krug said. “IEMA and FEMA have agreed to an expedited review.”
“Our goal is to get this plan finished by May 1,” said Bostwick.
A few of the representatives attending the meeting last week were from the Village of Shumway, Village of Watson, Effingham County Emergency Management Agency, The National Trail Amateur Radio Club, Effingham County Highway Department, Effingham County GIS, Teutopolis Township, Effingham County Coroner’s Office, Village of Beecher City, Village of Teutopolis, Effingham Fire Department, City of Effingham, Town of Mason, Village of Dieterich, Dietrich Fire Protection District, Effingham County Health Department, Effingham County Board, Effingham County LEPC, Watson Fire Protection District, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Watson Township and Tri-County Fire Protection District.
