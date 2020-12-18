At 10:54 a.m. on Dec. 17 at 1702 W Evergreen, a vehicle driven by David P. Harbison, 42, O'Fallon, Missouri, backed into a vehicle driven by Jankee S. Patel, 34, Effingham, according to the the Effingham Police Department.  There were no injuries and no citations.

