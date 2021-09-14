A Westervelt woman has been charged with three aggravated DUIs in the wake of a Shelby County crash on Friday that killed two people from Assumption.
Kylene S. Sisk, 36, has been charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Aggravated Driving Under the Combined Influence of Alcohol and Drugs, and Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, according to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke.
During a court appearance via Zoom on Monday, Circuit Judge Mike McHaney set Sisk's bail at $2 million.
Each charge reads that the alleged driving under the influence violation resulted in the death of Kacy Alday and Stephanie Newton, both of Assumption. The charges stem from an Illinois State Police investigation of a traffic crash that occurred on Sept. 10 on CR 2100 North Road in Shelby County.
Each charge is a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of six to 28 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Probation is a possible sentence if the court determines that extraordinary circumstances exist and require probation. The pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Illinois State Police reported that Sisk was driving a 2021 gray Hyundai Santa Fe east on county road 2100 North at 800 North when Sisk attempted to pass an unknown vehicle in a no passing zone. Sisk’s vehicle struck head-on a westbound 1989 maroon Kawasaki motorcycle. The accident occurred at 9:36 p.m.
Sisk was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. The motorcycle driver and passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.
