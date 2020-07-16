EFFINGHAM — A Maywood man charged with grooming and traveling to meet a minor had his Effingham County case dismissed this week after federal prosecutors took over the case.
Effingham County Assistant State’s Attorney Rob Scales told the Effingham County Circuit Court that Antonio R. Ferto Castorena, 30, is now in federal custody after federal officials picked up the case. Scales said because the case is now a federal one, he would dismiss the state charge.
Ferto Castorena was arrested earlier this year on the Class 4 and Class 3 felonies after local police learned that he attempted to meet a female Teutopolis High School student.
School officials said they were alerted by students that a fellow student intended to meet Ferto Castorena after school one day in February.
County detectives interviewed the student, who told authorities she communicated with Ferto Castorena through various social media apps, such as Kik. The student said the two had in fact made plans to meet up that day and for Ferto Castorena to pick her up from school.
Ferto Castorena then admitted to communications with the minor in an interview with Effingham County detectives and said the conversations had sexual connotations, including inappropriate pictures of himself sent to the juvenile. Authorities also found condoms and lubrication in Ferto Castorena’s vehicle.
Ferto Castorena has no criminal history and no ties to this area. Ferto Castorena is a Mexican national, not a U.S. citizen, according to authorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.