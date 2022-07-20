BENTON, Ill. – Kimberly J. Atkins, 45, of Effingham, Illinois, Tyler R. Schumacher, 36, of Altamont, Illinois, and Jennifer M. Hazlett, 34, of Altamont, Illinois, were each charged in a separate federal Indictment with methamphetamine related offenses on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Atkins was charged in a five-count indictment. Counts 1-4 charge that Atkins distributed methamphetamine on January 24, 2022, January 26, 2022 (two times), and March 9, 2022. Count 5 charges that on April 11, 2022, Atkins possessed methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it. All the crimes are alleged to have occurred in Effingham County, Illinois.
With respect to Atkins, Counts 1 and 5 each carry penalties of up to 20 years imprisonment, up to a $1,000,000 fine, and supervised release of not less than 3 years. Counts 2-4 each carry penalties of a minimum of 5 years up to 40 years imprisonment, up to a $4,000,000 fine, and supervised release not less than 4 years.
Schumacher was charged in a two-count indictment. Count 1 charges that from about 2019, until on or about June 3, 2022, in Effingham County, within the Southern District of Illinois, Kentucky, and elsewhere, Schumacher conspired with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. Count 2 charges that on February 22, 2022, in Effingham County, Schumacher possessed with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
With respect to Schumacher, count 1 carries penalties of a minimum of 10 years up to life imprisonment, up to a $10,000,000 fine, and supervised release of not less than 5 years. Count 2 carries penalties of a minimum of 5 years up to 40 years imprisonment, up to a $4,000,000 fine, and supervised release not less than 4 years.
Hazlett was charged in a two-count indictment. Count 1 charges that on March 23, 2022, in Effingham County, Hazlett distributed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. Count 2 charges that on March 30, 3022, in Effingham County, Hazlett distributed more than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
With respect to Hazlett, count 1 carries penalties of a minimum of 10 years up to life imprisonment, up to a $10,000,000 fine, and supervised release of not less than 5 years. Count 2 carries penalties of a minimum of 5 years up to 40 years imprisonment, up to a $4,000,000 fine, and supervised release not less than 4 years.
An indictment is merely a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, the defendant is presumed to be innocent of the charges until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.
The investigation was conducted by the Effingham County Sheriff's Department, the Effingham City Police Department, and the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force. Assistance was also provided by the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.