An Effingham County Grand Jury recently indicted the following people.
James Aldridge, 49, of Newton was indicted on a charge of forgery, a Class 3 felony, in that Aldridge intended to defraud by delivering to an atm at Crossroads Bank, 2000 S. Banker, a fraudulent $20 bill on November 23.
Diane J. Arnold, 55, of Sigel was indicted on a charge of obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony, in that Arnold furnished false information to a deputy to prevent apprehension on an outstanding warrant on January 14.
Brenden A. Ashbaugh, 21, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, in that Ashbaugh knowingly caused bodily harm by putting his hands around the neck of another on February 16.
Valek M. Bernahl, 20, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Bernahl possessed methamphetamine on February 1.
Nathan A. Buchanan, 44, of Louisville was indicted on a charge of theft, a Class 3 felony, in that he exercised unauthorized control over property of L&C Auto Repair, 1700 S. Banker being US currency in excess of $500 but less than $10,000 to deprive use and benefit of the property on August 7.
Bettyann Conner, 35, of Mode was indicted on a charge of residential arson, a Class 1 felony on Jan 3.
Robert R. Davis, 53, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of patronizing a minor engaged in prostitution, a Class 3 felony, on February 8.
John M. Durbin, 25, of Beecher City was indicted on a charge of vehicular hijacking, a Class 1 felony, in that Durbin knowingly took a motor vehicle, a 2013 Ford Edge, by use of force on February 3.
Zachary Durbin, 33, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, in that Durbin but his hand around the neck of another to strangle or choke them on January 19.
Mason Edinger, 22, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of theft, a Class 4 felony, in that Edinger took a debit card with a total value less than $500 in order to deprive use and benefit to another person while previously being convicted in Champaign County for burglary on January 18.
Mason Edinger, 22, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Edinger possessed methamphetamine on February 11.
Antonio Rafael Ferto Castorena, 29, of Maywood was indicted on a charge of grooming, a Class 4 felony, in that Ferto Castorena using an electronic communications device attempted to solicit a minor under 17 to commit aggravated sexual abuse and in that sought to commit the act of sexual penetration with a person of 13 years of age but less than 18 on January 27.
Anthony M. Fisher, 24, of Altamont was indicted on a charge of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, in that Fisher put his hands around the neck of another person to strangle or choke them on February 4.
Heribertha Gonzalez Gomez, 34, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of driving while license suspended, a Class 4 felony, on January 30.
Tyler J. Hardesty, 28, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of retail theft, a Class 4 felony, in that Hardesty took possession of certain merchandise offered for sale at Wal-mart, 1204 Avenue of Mid America, being boots, clothing and food items without paying full retail value on January 7 and having been previously convicted of retail theft in Effingham County.
Luis Miguel Hernandez, 34, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, a Class 4 felony, on February 10.
Eric J. Klein, 40, of Pana was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Klein possessed methamphetamine on February 3.
Travis W. Lister, 37, of Ingraham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Lister possessed methamphetamine on January 14.
Jonathan A. Logeman, 26, Murphysboro was indicted on a charge of methamphetamine delivery, a Class 1 felony, on February 15.
Devin R. Matlock, 20, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of unlawful failure to register as a violent offender against youth, a Class 3 felony, on January 17.
Craig M. McDaniel, 21, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of forgery, a Class 3 felony, in that McDaniel delivered to a employee of Motomart, 1315 N. 3rd, Effingham a document capable of defrauding another being a fraudulent $20 bill on February 1.
Kyle R. Mesnard, 18, of Mason was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Mesnard possessed methamphetamine on February 11.
Devin W. Miller, 25, of Windsor was indicted on a charge of possession of less than fivegrams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Miller possessed methamphetamine on January 31.
James J. Nance Jr., 51, of Montrose was indicted on a charge of aggravated fleeing a police officer, a Class 4 felony, in that Nance after given a visual signal, rotating red lights and a siren directing his white SUV to stop refusing to obey these signals disregarded two or more traffic devices and fled and attempted to elude an officer on January 17.
Robin M. Parsons, 51, of Shelbyville was indicted on a charge of possession of more than five but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony, in that Parson possessed methamphetamine on January 31.
Jessica L. Presler, 34, Indianapolis, Indiana was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Presler possessed methamphetamine on February 5.
Quinten C. Read, 19, of Dahlgren was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Read possessed methamphetamine on February 2.
Dylan R. Rentfro, 23, of Shelbyville was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Rentfro possessed methamphetamine on January 31.
Joshua D. Rowlands, 43, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, on March 8.
Ashley N. Schaufler, 22, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of retail theft, a Class 4 felony, in that Schaufler took possession of merchandise offered for sale at Martin's IGA, being miscellaneous food items, without paying the full retail value on January 9 and having previously been convicted of the same offense in Effingham County.
Adam M. Schlanser, 33, of Beecher City was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony, in that Schlanser knowingly possessed a Ruger Mark III pistol on January 11.
Brian S. Sharman, 50, of St. Elmo was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Sharman possessed methamphetamine on January 13.
Kyle W. Sinkler, 29, of Mason was indicted on a charge of methamphetamine delivery, a Class 2 felony, in that Sinkler delivered less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine on January 21.
Kyle W. Sinkler, 29, of Mason was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Sinkler possessed methamphetamine on February 11.
Jeremy R. Snell, 44, of Hidalgo was indicted on a charge of possession of more than 100 grams but less than 400 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony, in that Snell possessed methamphetamine on January 26.
Rachael L. Stephens, 26, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Stephens possessed methamphetamine on February 1.
Jeremy A. Swofford, 20, of Sigel was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Swofford possessed methamphetamine on January 16.
Jeremy M. Taylor, 42, of Dahlgren was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Taylor possessed methamphetamine on February 2.
Genny S. Wiley, 51, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled subtance, a Class 4 felony, in that Wiley possessed Tramadol on January 28.
Keith L. Wiseman, 44, of St. Elmo was indicted on a charge of retail theft, a Class 4 felony, in that Wiseman took possession of merchandise offered for sale at Walmart, being two sodas, without paying the full retail value on January 11.
Brett A. Wood, 56, of Beecher City was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, in that Wood possessed hydromorphone on September 12.
