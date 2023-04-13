Farm Accident
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office dispatched Coroner Dave Harris to the scene of a farm accident in rural Patoka late Wednesday afternoon.
Harris pronounced 90-year-old Billy Edwards deceased at the scene. Edwards was operating an open station tractor and apparently struck an object in front of the tractor. Edwards was thrown off the tractor and underneath the rear wheel.
Assisting at the scene were Fayette County Sheriff Ron Stevens and Deputy L. Hallerman, as well as personnel from Patoka Fire and Rescue.
The death has been determined to be accidental.
Camper Fire
Fayette County Coroner Dave Harris released the identity of the victim who died in the camper fire near Bluff City on March 26.
Marcilla S. Glispie, 33, perished in that fire. She is the daughter of Mark Stout of rural Vandalia and had been residing in the camper next to her father’s residence. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.
