On April 23, Fayette Coroner Dave Harris was dispatched by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to a rural Vandalia address, where he pronounced 51-year-old Michael W. Burtchi dead at the scene.
Also present at the scene were personnel from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia Police Department and Rural Med. The death is under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.
On April 21, Harris was dispatched by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to a Brownstown residence, where he pronounced 57-year-old Rebecca Hissong dead.
An autopsy on Hissong was scheduled to be performed in Champaign on April 24. Also present at the scene were deputies from the sheriff’s office, Brownstown Fire Protection District and Rural Med. No further information is being released due to pending investigation.
On April 17, Harris was dispatched to St. Elmo, where he pronounced 60-year-old J.H. Buie dead at his residence. A toxicology report is pending.
