A rural Teutopolis resident drowned at Ramsey Lake State Park on Sunday afternoon, according to Fayette County Coroner David Harris.
Harris on Monday identified the victim as Glendal Franklin Jackson, 61, of rural Teutopolis.
The incident happened near the boat dock and is being investigated by the Fayette County Coroner's Office, DNR Conservation Police and the Illinois State Police, Harris said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Effingham. Harris said no other information is being released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.