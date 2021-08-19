A Brownstown man was intoxicated at the time of a June 19 crash on U.S. Route 40 that took his own life and the lives of four people in another vehicle, according to Fayette County Coroner Dave Harris.
Lloyd Rowe, 50, was intoxicated and traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck a vehicle driven by Hailey F. Funneman, 22, of Wheeler, Harris said.
Police at the time said Rowe was westbound in a 2005 Pontiac G6, east of Fayette County Road N 1750 Street, when the vehicle ran off the road and onto the right shoulder. Police said Rowe over-corrected, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle, and skidded into the path of 2007 Ford Taurus driven eastbound by Funneman.
Rowe, Funneman and three others in Funneman's vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene: Coleton P. Price, 24, of Wheeler; James W. Bowlin Jr., 43, of Effingham; and Jeana M. Kollman, 45, of Effingham.
Harris said the cause of death for those in the Funneman vehicle will be listed as homicide.
"All four of them died as the result of chest, abdominal and extremity injuries or blunt force trauma," Harris said in a press release. "Their manner of death will be listed as a homicide as the result of being hit by a vehicle, which was operated by an intoxicated person driving at a high rate of speed."
Funneman and Price were engaged to be married.
“They will now spend eternity together,” their obituaries said.
“In 41 years, this is the worst one I’ve seen,” St. Elmo Fire Chief Doug Engeljohn said shortly after the crash.
“Allen loved to shop on Amazon Prime, and mess with any electronics he could take apart, program or fix," said Rowe's obituary. "He loved to work; his work family meant a lot to him. Allen loved his family above all and was proud of his girls and was excited to become a grandfather.”
