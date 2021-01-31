The expansion of Fayette Avenue is moving forward after funding issues stalled the project since 2006. Now, the $27 million project is finally underway.
The project will reconstruct Fayette Avenue from Illini Drive to Long Street, widening the road and adding a middle turn lane, sidewalks on the north side of the road, and bike and pedestrian paths. Additionally, traffic signals will be upgraded throughout the project, as well as along Henrietta Street at Grove Avenue and Jefferson Avenue.
“Fayette Avenue will be widened,” said Joe Schatterman, Communications and Outreach Liaison with the Illinois Department of Transportation. “There will be some areas that will have to be acquired.”
That includes land on either side of the road currently held by a mix of businesses, homeowners, the city and others.
“That usually takes 12 to 18 months,” Schatterman said. “Once that’s completed, construction will begin. That will be a two-year project.”
Then there will be another phase of land acquisition and then construction along Henrietta Street, which will take a similar amount of time.
Though estimating the timeline for a project of this size can be tricky, Schatterman said the project should be done within five or six years, with land acquisition beginning this year.
The state’s transportation department says the improvements are necessary because of a history of crashes, congestion, and the lack of left-hand turning options. The roadway is a busy business and travel hub, with up to 19,000 cars, trucks and semitrailers passing through the area every day.
“It will be a positive for the city of Effingham,” said Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller. “The street is narrow of course, but several of the businesses along that road have been preparing to relocate when the road was built.”
The majority of the funding will come from the state, but the city will contribute. Miller offered a preliminary estimate of $1.2 million for the city’s share.
“That doesn’t include all the utility work that has happened in the past five to eight years,” said Miller.
The city has moved several sanitary sewers and water lines along Fayette Avenue to accommodate a widened road, though Miller says much of the work was scheduled to happen anyway and only needed minor alterations.
“We wanted to make it a priority that we had our work done before their work began,” he said, referring to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
“We’re looking forward to seeing the project complete,” Miller added.
However, he said he was less looking forward to the burden of six years of construction along a major roadway.
The project was in limbo for years.
“There were public meetings held back in 2006 to 2008,” Schatterman explained. “Since then, it’s been on hold due to funding issues.”
The lack of funding for the project was addressed in 2019 with the state’s Rebuild Illinois plan, championed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and supported with bipartisan majorities in the statehouse. The plan makes more than $40 billion available to upgrade infrastructure and facilities such as roads, bridges, railroads, universities, early childhood centers and state facilities across Illinois.
The program is slated to improve 3,300 miles of highway throughout the state, according to the Department of Transportation.
This was the first project in the department’s District 7, which includes Effingham and much of south-central Illinois, to use a planning model called Context Sensitive Solutions, which tries to take into account the existing community, environment and modes of transportation. Using this model has been state law since 2004.
In an effort to keep the Effingham community informed about the project as it continues, the transportation department has created a webpage with details about the project at idot.illinois.gov/projects/fayette-avenue-reconstruction.
“We’re planning to have regular updates as we go through the design period,” said Schatterman.
The site also has a feedback form, where Effingham residents can submit questions or feedback about the project.
