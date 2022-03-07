At 6:28 a.m. March 7, the Effingham County Dive Rescue Team was called to 300th Street at the Railroad Trestle just south of Illinois Highway 33, Beecher City.
The team responded to a 22-year-old Beecher City man, Cody Grove, stranded on top of his 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix in the flood waters. While team members were responding, his father, Donn Grove, 58, became stranded in the flood waters while attempting to rescue his son. Team members were able to safely remove both men from the swift flowing water current with the help of Tri-County Fire Protection District and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. Both men were evaluated by awaiting EMS.
Due to the depth of the water, the vehicle will be recovered later as flood water recedes.
The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team spent approximately 30 minutes on scene.
The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team urges all motorists to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” and to never drive on flooded roadways.
