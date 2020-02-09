EFFINGHAM — For the past five years, Mike Janis and his daughter, Amelia, now 7, have gotten dressed up for a special Father-Daughter date hosted by Sacred Heart and St. Anthony parishes.
The Janises were among more than 200 registered girls and more than 150 dads or special guests who escorted the youngsters at the Effingham Event Center Sunday, with more registering at the door.
“It’s so much fun and she looks gorgeous,” said Mike Janis of Effingham. “We’ve been planning this for a long time. We found her dress and Mom did her make up and her hair. Then we took pictures. It’s a big ordeal.”
Amelia admitted it took her awhile to get ready for the dance, including a 20-minute shower before her hair could be done.
This is the 11th year for the event. It is usually held the weekend before Valentine’s Day.
“We do this every year and it seems like it falls on one of the worst weather days each time,” said Audra Haarman of the cold, rainy day. Haarman is chairwoman of the event committee that organizes the dance. “We have a lot of sponsors and a lot of help and while it isn’t technically a fundraiser, the money is given to both parishes to help fund activities during Catholic Schools Week.
Along with music and fun, the children can make a craft, have their photos taken with their fathers or escorts, and everyone can partake of sandwiches and snacks.
Some fathers treated their daughters to dinner before the dance.
“We went to eat before coming here and I let her pick. She chose Taco Bell,” said Scott Kastl of Effingham.
Kastl and his daughter, Aralyn, 5, came ready to dance. She is a kindergartner at Sacred Heart Grade School.
“It’s nice to spend time with just her,” said Kastl, who also has two sons.
Daniel Dice and his daughter, Gracie, 9, came from Salem to the event. They too had dinner beforehand, at Panda Express.
Sunday marked their first time to the event. Gracie said she was most excited for the dancing to begin.
“We always have a really good time,” said Haarman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.