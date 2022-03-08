A father-son duo was rescued from flood waters along Illinois 33 south of Beecher City uninjured Monday morning, after the son’s car was stuck in a tree.
The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team was called to 300th Street at the Railroad Trestle near Beecher City at 6:28 a.m. after a report of a man stranded on top of his car within the branches of a tree on the west side of the road.
That man, Cody Grove, 22, of Beecher City was soon joined by his father, Donn, who attempted a rescue with a paddle boat.
Due to the nature of the flood water current, neither the son nor the father was able to get to safety on their own. Thus, the dive team needed to use their inflatable rescue device to help get them both out of the flood waters.
“We took our inflatable with the outboard engine, went up-current and allowed the current — with the help of the boat operator — to direct our way back to where they were,” said Jeremy Kyle, the dive team’s captain.
Both father and son were found and fitted with life jackets before returning to dry land.
“Using the outboard, we were able to paddle against the current to get back to where fire and the sheriff’s personnel were,” Kyle said.
Following examination by area emergency management services, no injuries were reported.
The vehicle, a 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix belonging to Cody, remains stuck in the area and will require recovery.
