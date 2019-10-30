Two drivers were killed in separate accidents west of Effingham Wednesday.
At 8:34 a.m., Seth P. Reeves, 19, of St. Elmo, was driving a white 2006 Ford 500 east on U.S. 40 on the S-curve when the vehicle drove into the westbound lane of traffic. It struck in the front a red 2018 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer, driven by Christy D. Wickline, 41, of Neoga. Reeves’ vehicle was struck on the passenger side. The accident occurred at county road 1075E.
Reeves was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Illinois State Police. Wickline had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital with severe injuries.
Illinois State Police handled the accident, which caused the closure of Route 40 at the scene. Traffic was diverted for several hours.
Nearly two hours later, an accident occurred on eastbound Interstate 70, three miles west of Effingham.
ISP report a blue 2019 Volvo semi left the south side of the roadway and went down an embankment, striking a ditch. The semi came to rest in a tree line. The accident occurred at milepost 88.
The driver, Maher Qaid-Hassan Adam, 38, of Dearborn, Michigan, was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday westbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Altamont and Effingham have reopened. Normal westbound traffic flow has resumed, and crews will begin removing the temporary barrier wall in the eastbound lanes Thursday.
IDOT advises motorists to expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
