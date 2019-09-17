A fatal accident occurred on US 51 on Monday, September 16, killing a 28 year-old female from Pana.
In a press relese by the Illinois State Police, Edward A. Derler, 74, of Ramsey and Carloyn Derler, 76, of Ramsey were traveling north on US 51, Monday. They were in a Green 2002 Dodge truck and they were pulling a hay mower.
About County Road 000N, the mower struck a guardrail. That caused the Dodge truck and the hay mower to veer into the opposing lane of traffic. They struck a Silver 1999 Chevrolet van driven by the Pana female, head on.
The Shelby County Coroner's Office will release further information on the driver that was killed once the family notification has been made.
