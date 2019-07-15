Fatal crash on I-57 south near Watson

The Effingham County Coroner’s Office is looking for next of kin of the driver involved in a fatal crash Monday morning on southbound Interstate 57, about four miles south of Effingham.
The call came in about 8:40 a.m. Monday. The driver’s name has not yet been released.
The driver, a male estimated to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and sustained traumatic head injuries, said Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko.
A witness stopped to assist and was performing CPR on the victim when Effingham firefighters and Abbott EMS arrived on the scene, at the 155.5 mile marker on southbound I-57, he said.
Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes and Deputy Coroner Rick Manford both responded to the crash site. The Illinois State Police, Effingham Fire Department and Abbott Ambulance also responded to the scene.
Watson Fire Department was there and helped with traffic control and searching at the scene for any passengers who may have been ejected from the truck.
The crash involved a dual rear wheel equipped pick-up truck with a contractor's bed that left the roadway on the outside shoulder causing the vehicle to flip over a number of times before crashing into the tree-line on the outside shoulder, Tutko said in a release.
Rhodes said initial investigation shows the truck ran off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office is making contacts to locate his family, in another state and will release the victim's name afterwards.
A medical helicopter was initially called to the scene, the helicopter was not utilized.
Tutko said that this call ended up being outside of of Effingham’s jurisdiction, but the initial call was reported to be located at the 158 mile marker, within the Effingham Fire Department response area. The crash was actually at 155.5 mile marker located within the Watson Fire Protection District response area.
Watson Fire Protection District personnel also responded to the scene and assisted with scene control as well as searching the immediate area for the possibility that there were other persons riding in the crashed vehicle. No other people were found.
Illinois State Police are handling the traffic investigation along with the Effingham County Coroner’s Office. The victim was removed from the scene by Rhodes and Manford.
Dawn Schabbing can be reached at dawn.schabbing@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151, ext. 138
