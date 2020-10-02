A 65-year-old man from Davenport, Florida died Thursday after a two vehicle crash at approximately 1:54 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of 2300 Street and 1200 Avenue in Effingham County, according to the Illinois State Police.
Michael E. Schulz was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Effingham County coroner.
Prather J. Weidner, 62, of Effingham, was driving the other vehicle, an Equity truck. Weidner was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.
Preliminary investigation suggest that Schulz was southbound on Effingham County N 2300 in a 2006 Dodge Dakota and crossed the centerline, hitting Weidner’s 2001 International truck head-on, according to state police.
An autopsy for Schulz was scheduled for Friday morning.
The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) responded and is continuing the investigation. The Effingham County Coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police are continuing the investigation pending the results of the autopsy, toxicology, and TRCU reports, according to the Coroner’s office.
Agencies on the scene included the Effingham County Sherriff’s office, Illinois State Police, Dieterich Fire Department, Abbott EMS, Effingham County Coroner’s Office and the ISP Accident Reconstruction Team.
