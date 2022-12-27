On Friday, Dec. 23, at approximately 4 p.m., the Illinois State Police responded to a report of a semi and pick-up crash on I-70 WB MP 103. Upon arrival they found a male deceased in the pick-up truck. The Coroner’s office was called and pronounced the male deceased at the scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. He was identified as Ronald MacDonald, age 65 of Walkerton, Ontario.
Preliminary investigation revealed MacDonald left Ontario at approximately 2 a.m. and had driven for about 16 hours. It appears he fell asleep and struck the rear of a semi which was disabled on the right shoulder of the interstate. The driver of the semi was waiting on a tow truck and had all his reflective triangles in place. Weather was not a factor in the crash.
The Coroner’s office transported the individual to the morgue at HSHS St. Anthony Hospital. The Coroner’s office drew toxicology samples and requested medical records.
The investigation is continuing by the Coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police.
Agencies on scene that assisted at the crash scene were: Illinois State Police, Rural Med EMS, Teutopolis Fire Department, IDOT, Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction and Heartland Towing.
The Coroner’s Office would like to thank the first responders at the scene for their dedication and efforts in battling heavy traffic and brutal cold weather.
