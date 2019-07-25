Farm Fair IV: Welcome to the Effingham County Fair

ALTAMONT — The Effingham County Fair, in its 75th year, has something for everyone. Whether it's the Demolition Derby, the 4-H shows or the fair food, fairgoers are sure to find what makes the Effingham County Fair so special.
It's sure to bring together history, tradition and something new for all who attend. The stories of some of those who make the fair special are in the fourth installment of the Farm Fair series in Friday's Effingham Daily News.
For some, the fair can be a time to try something new. Hannah Paquette, 20, of Effingham, is doing just that: She's participating in the Miss Effingham County pageant for the first time. Paquette will also be seeking the top spot in the Demolition Derby, which she began driving in at age 18 and has been hooked on ever since.
While being behind the wheel of a derby car doesn't scare her, Paquette admitted getting up on stage for the pageant is no small task.
The Effingham County Fair is synonymous with all things 4-H. For 4-H members like Jayden, Ellie and Evie Macklin of Mason, the fair is the culminating event for a yearlong focus on general projects and training show animals.
The siblings have all shown rabbits and chickens at the county fair, and the youngsters have mastered woodworking, papier-mache, painting and more through 4-H.
Much like the Macklins, Emma Kuhns of Mason is immersed in all things Effingham County Fair during fair time. Kuhns considers herself a county fair, 4-H and Future Farmers of America advocate.
Kuhns has been a member of the two programs and the fair association throughout her high school years. Kuhns said she hopes more people get involved in the fair as it is one of the prides of Effingham County.
Animals and agriculture can be found at every corner of the fair, too. Emily Westfall of Mason takes her passion for horses to the next level as she prepares to participate in the barrel racing competition at this year's rodeo.
Atop her barrel racing horse, Clark, Westfall has snagged many rodeo championships and has even earned the title of Miss Illinois Rodeo. Westfall calls barrel racing an expensive sport but admits she wouldn't want to do anything else.
Those who are participating in harness racing can look forward to some additional recognition should they finish at the top. Young Kellie Siebert this year is introducing a Winner's Circle, which will serve as a spot for photo opportunities for horse racing winners.
