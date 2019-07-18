Farm Fair III: Agriculture and conservation

The Effingham Daily News presents the third installment of its Farm Fair special sections on Friday. This week, the newspaper looks at the economics of agriculture and conservation.
The Kevin Flach family was named the Effingham County Conservation Family of the Year for 2018 by the Effingham County Soil and Water Conservation District. The family farm is mostly no till with one of the fields being no till for over 40 years.
Kevin’s father started the no-tilling practice before Kevin took over the farm. In addition to farming no-till, Kevin has installed quail buffers, a pollinator habitat and uses filter strips to protect the soil.
The Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation has a program for farmers who would like to give back to their community through their farmland. Through “Fields of Opportunity,” the Community Foundation receives gifts of farmland and maintains ownership indefinitely.
One of these farms is the McDaniel Family Fund established by Jerry and Jim McDaniel who donated their farmland to support programs in Jasper County. There are currently only three farms involved in the program but there is a total of 2,041 acres under the administration of the Community Foundation.
Faith Kemme of Altamont has been working on the family farm since she was a child. She is a third-generation corn, soybean and wheat farmer.
Some of the conservation methods the family farm uses include variable rate on fertilizer to reduce runoff, planting wheat as a buffer to prevent erosion and participating in the Conservation Reserve Program.
They also rotate crops of wheat, corn and soybeans in their fields. This helps reduce diseases, helps them use herbicide effectively and prolongs wheat resistance.
One Farina native is making his mark at Purdue University. Bernie Engel is the new associate dean of research and graduate education for the College of Agriculture. Engel was raised on a 1,200-acre farm that his parents continue to operate.
He has a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in agricultural engineering from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He graduated from Purdue University with a doctoral degree in agricultural engineering.
His research area at Purdue is soil and water engineering. He is a leading global expert on development and application of hydrologic/water quality models and environmental decision support systems used to address agricultural, rural, urban and mixed land-use watersheds and a range of constituencies including nutrients, pesticides and soil erosion.
When it comes to hog production manufacturing, Farmweld, located on the edge of Teutopolis, is a leader. The company recently broke ground for a 10,000-square-foot addition to be located east of the existing hog equipment manufacturer’s operations.
According to Farmweld President Frank Brummer, the offices will be unlike any other in the area. The new space will encourage collaboration and help the company continue to attract and retain “the best and brightest” to work at the business.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture began accepting applications for licenses to grow hemp earlier this year. So far there are four licenses in Clay County, one in Shelby County and three licenses in Fayette. None have been issued in Effingham, Cumberland or Jasper counties.
Neil Henna is one of the three license holders in Fayette County. He was inspired to start a CBD business after seeing the benefits a friend who had cancer experienced.
He recently planted hemp on a half-acre test plot that will help him learn to farm but plans to expand to 20 acres next year. CBD is found in cannabis plants but in order for them to be legal, they must contain less than 0.3% or no THC, which is the chemical that causes a “high” feeling with marijuana.
