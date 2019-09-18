NEOGA — Neoga agricultural education teacher Cody Carman has been awarded a “beginning teacher grant” through the IAA Foundation, the charitable arm of the Illinois Farm Bureau.
Illinois agricultural education teachers completing their first year in the classroom can apply for the grant. Carman is one of four Illinois teachers to be awarded the grant this year.
The amount of the grant will increase over the course of the teacher’s first five years in the classroom, up to $10,000, if they meet the re-application process confirming they remain active as a agricultural education teacher in the state of Illinois.
Carman was selected based on his excellent efforts in the classroom, as well as long-term personal and program goals.
“Our agriculture program was able to achieve a lot in just our second year of its restart,” Carman said. “I greatly appreciate the IAA Foundation and the Illinois Farm Bureau for their recognition of the success we had and the goals I have for the future of our agriculture education program.”
Neoga Junior-Senior High School principal Kevin Haarman said that Carman is doing an excellent job and is very focused on his students.
“The stated purpose of the IAA Foundation is to fund education, research, and charitable activities that benefit Illinois farm families and agriculture,” he said. “Our ag program is thriving under the leadership and direction of Mr. Carman.”
Over the last six years, the state of Illinois has continued to see a severe shortage of agriculture teachers.
Of the 135 student teachers graduating from the four major universities, only 103 went on to pursue a career in the classroom. Additionally, over that same period, Illinois agricultural education lost an average of 30 teachers each year.
