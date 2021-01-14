A Farina woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Fayette County.
Illinois State Police reported Alissa Smith, 25, was driving a 1998 white Ford truck north on Illinois 185 at county road 900N when she lost control due to frost on the roadway and ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck a ditch embankment and came to rest. The accident occurred at 7:40 a.m.
Smith was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. She was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
