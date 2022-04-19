A Farina teen was pronounced dead Monday at 1:45 p.m. after a single vehicle crash on Mason Road in rural Edgewood that Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes said was possibly caused by a medical issue.
According to a preliminary report by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, Cody J. Blair, 17, Farina, was driving a 1998 Dodge 1500 pick-up truck eastbound on 300th Avenue (Mason Road), 20 feet west of 600th Street.
The vehicle crossed a private drive, entering a ditch on the south side of the roadway, causing the vehicle to go airborne. Police said the vehicle landed on the edge of the road and rolled several times, coming to rest in the ditch on the south side of the road.
Police said Blair was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the coroner’s office.
Rhodes said it appeared that there may have been a medical issue that contributed to the crash. Rhodes said medical records were requested and toxicology samples were taken by the coroner’s office.
The crash is under investigation by the Effingham Count Coroner’s office and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.
A1 Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene.
