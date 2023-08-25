At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department responded to a one-vehicle crash on Rt. 37 near Reed Lane, just east of Watson. Upon arrival, it was determined two females were injured and one male was deceased at the scene.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2010 Mercury driven by Carol Sporleder, 65, of Farina, was westbound on Rt. 37 and for some unknown reason crossed the centerline and ran off the road into a deep ravine on the south side of Rt. 37.
Carol Sporleder and a passenger, Jeanette Dippold, 88, of Farina, were injured. Both were air lifted to Carle Hospital in Urbana.
Another passenger, John Dippold, 93, of Farina, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes.
Other agencies on scene to assist were the Illinois State Police, Effingham Fire Department, Watson Fire Department, Rural Med EMS, Effingham County Coroner’s Office and the ISP Accident Reconstruction Team and Illinois Department of Transportation.
The investigation is continuing by the Effingham County Coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.
