A Farina driver was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Fayette County Tuesday.
Illinois State Police reported Shannan Miner, 52, was driving a 1997 tan Chevrolet truck north on the Altamont/Farina blacktop near 1075 North when Miner ran off the roadway to the left, struck a culvert and ditch then stopped in a tree line. The accident occurred at 11:03 a.m.
Miner was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Miner was cited for driving while license suspended, improper lane usage and failure to wear a seat belt.
