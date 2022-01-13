The family of a Teutopolis woman unaccounted for following a plane crash off the coast of Panama is remembering her kind, giving spirit as hopes continue to dim for her recovery.
Sue Borries, a former teacher at Teutopolis Grade School, had not been found as of Wednesday afternoon following the Jan. 3 crash. She and Deb Velleman, 70, of Wisconsin, were not found by Panamanian search and rescue teams. Two other passengers were rescued.
Family members say they now do not expect her to be found alive, nearly a week and a half after the crash. Engine failure is believed to be the cause of the crash, which happened following a New Year’s weekend visit to Isla Contadora in the Gulf of Panama.
Brandon Borries, one of Sue’s two sons, said investigators believe her body is still in the cabin of the plane, which is under water.
“We have no expectation that she will be found alive,” Brandon said.
The families are now seeking help from the United States government in order to help find the two women. The Borries’ have attempted to lean on the services of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville and Mary Miller, R-Oakland, in addition to State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, without success.
In a statement, they said despite efforts from the Panamanian government to involve the U.S., the Department of Defense has yet to respond to the accident.
“Exactly one week after the crash, the U.S. government hasn’t responded,” the statement said. “Panamanian authorities have been conducting a round-the-clock air, sea and land search, but need help in locating the wreckage. Both the Borries family and the Velleman family implore their government to send the personnel and equipment required to bring these citizens home.”
Brandon said due to the nature of the situation, with the American government not providing any sort of assistance, they have held off on informing other family members about her current and eventual status.
“We’re in a weird position,” Brandon said. “We’d really love to be mourning and grieving our mother right now, but because we are not getting the American assistance that we were hoping, we’re really in a holding pattern of trying to get our unanswered request from the Department of Defense answered in some capacity or another.”
As they wait for official word, the Borries family is looking back on the kind of impact their mother left on their lives and the lives of others.
Borries spent 25 years as a teacher in Unit 50, retiring in 2020. After spending time with family over the course of the next year, she and her husband, Dennis, decided to move out of the country, choosing Panama due to its large American ex-pat population.
Brandon said she remained involved in education after her move, working with students in Panama to help teach them English. He believes it showed the kind of passion for her life’s work that didn’t fade even after retirement.
“She was a real ‘lust for life’ kind of person,” Brandon said. “She really wanted to get the most out of anything and everything. For years, that could be frustrating, when you’re like, ‘God, I’m drug along on one more adventure,’ but now you’re glad that you have all those memories.”
Borries’ other son, Aroyn, is also with his family in Panama, hoping for some kind of good news to come from the search. He said he last spoke with his mother around Christmas. When he was informed that his mother was missing, the feelings of shock and horror bubbled up within him.
“It was shocking (and) a little unclear what was going on at that time,” Aroyn said. “It was not so much a ‘missing’ message. It was a plane accident and there was rescue underway. Three individuals were rescued from the water pretty promptly and the rescuing was continuing in that moment. When I found out (about his mother), it was still, ‘Hey, there’s survivors.’ It was not a catastrophic incident.”
He said his mother was always willing to help students out, having a passion for their progress as students and as people.
“My mother was a teacher at heart because of her love for the kids and the promise that they have individually,” Aroyn said. “Her ability to be gentle and understanding was something that people know about her. It’s something that’s noticeable and remarkable for those who knew her and saw her act in that capacity.”
Brandon said it was always about putting those she worked for first, whether it be the kids in Teutopolis or the people who she worked for in her church back home or in Panama. He felt she wanted people to live a richer life through the work of her and others that helped them out.
“It wasn’t even putting herself second. It was putting herself third, fourth, fifth so everyone else could get what they needed and live a richer life,” Brandon said. “She was always putting herself at the bottom of the list so that everyone else could get the most out of whatever the experience was that she was a part of.”
