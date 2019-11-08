Dale Fitzpatrick of Effingham said several families of those men killed in World War II from his home town are expected to be in Waverly on Nov. 11 to receive and place a memorial stone at the Waverly Veterans Memorial.
Waverly, a small rural town southwest of Springfield, in the 1940s had a population of less than 900. However, that small town lost 24 young men during WWII. On this Veterans Day, families of those young men are invited to this special Veterans Day Ceremony by laying a brick at the new resurfacing around the Veterans Monuments.
The popular song “More than a Name On The Wall” will be the theme of this year’s special Veterans Day program. That song will be sung by Karen Pitchford Wallbaum. A community-wide “Buy a Brick” campaign has funded the resurfacing of the WW2 Memorial through contributions by hundreds of participants in the campaign.
Waverly High School seniors Elyse Capelin, Samantha Mies and Quintin Jennings will present the dog tags and the picture frames of the fallen heroes to their families.
The program starts with Registration and Coffee at Poppies Cafe in Waverly at 9:30 a.m. This will be followed by viewing and picture taking of relatives of the KIA vets as they lay memorial stones around the Monuments. Weather permitting family members will lay their veterans memorial stone in the area.
Each family will receive a dog tag of their veteran and a framed picture with information on where and when he was killed.
Dr Cavallo who dad, Guido Cavall, was saved by John Brown is expected to call during the ceremony. Guido Cavall was saved when John Brown gave his life jacket to his friend. Unfortunately, Brown was lost at sea and Cavall lived to tell the story.
A formal ceremony will be held at the Waverly American Legion. The Color Guard will post the colors (flags) and then the Auxiliary will be serving Ham & Beans& Cornbread after the ceremony.
