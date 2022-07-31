ALTAMONT — The Effingham County fair kicked off Saturday morning at the fair grounds in Altamont. Residents came from all over the county to compete in the various 4-H events, enjoy the different attractions the fair has to offer, and of course, eat fried food.
The fair began with its annual 5K race, which started at the grandstand, went through Gilbert Park to the Altamont Community High School track, and back to the fairgrounds track.
Those who arrived early were also greeted by a variety of unique and vintage vehicles spanning approximately six decades.
After Saturday morning’s events, food and drink vendors began to open, so fairgoers could enjoy some barbecue or even a deep-fried candy bar, among the many food options at the fair.
Crowds began to grow Saturday evening during the Junior Swine and Pee Wee 4-H animal showing, while fans began to fill the grandstand in preparation for the tractor pulling show.
The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Tour sent the roar of engines through the fairgrounds Saturday night. Some fairgoers lined the fence surrounding the track, trying to get a glimpse of the incredibly powerful vehicles.
Sisters Doris Percival and Vivian Cain have been overseeing the same building at the fairgrounds for the past 25 years. The two began working at the fair years ago selling tickets — Percival at the grandstand and Cain at the fair entrance. Since then, they have been supervising the various textile exhibits at the fair.
The exhibits include complex and finely crafted quilts that hung down from the ceiling of the exhibition building. Judges consider a variety of categories, the sisters said, including the quality of the quilt’s design and workmanship, when they decide what makes a particular quilt deserving of a first-place ribbon.
Percival said the reason she keeps coming back to the fair is "the people." Among those greeting them was Percival’s great-granddaughter, who immediately brought a smile to her face.
The fair currently has a number of events lined up for attendees, including live music from country music artist Scotty McCreery on Friday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. The fair will run through Saturday, Aug. 6.
