EFFINGHAM — Effingham County Fair Board President Phil Hartke gave Effingham County Board members an update on this year’s fair, making a formal request for a donation for this year’s event.
Hartke told board members the fair is coming back this year after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The theme of this year’s fair is ‘Harvest your Dreams,’” Hartke said. “Time to come back to the fair and have a very good time.”
He said Effingham County is lucky to have the support of local people and businesses.
“That’s why we have the quality fair we’ve got today, through the support of our businesses,” Hartke said. “I thank them every chance we get for that great support.”
Hartke gave board members a preview of this year’s fair and improvements made around the fairgrounds since the last fair.
“We’re now at 4,000 seats for a tractor pull or a rodeo,” Hartke said. “That’s quite a few seats for a county fair.”
“We have 35 horses training every day at the Effingham County Fairgrounds this year,” Hartke said. “That’s the most we’ve had training at the fairgrounds for a long, long time. It’s a busy track and we’re glad to have them.”
After Hartke’s presentation, the board agreed unanimously to donate $4,000 to the Effingham County Fair out of the county’s hotel/motel tax fund.
Meanwhile, board members recognized David Mahon, former Effingham County sheriff, for his 6 1/2 years of service in that position. Mahon retired June 1.
Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann read a resolution of appreciation dated June 21 that was approved unanimously by all board members.
“Whereas, David Mahon has served as Sheriff of Effingham County for 6 1/2 years … and served with dedication working faithfully to carry out the duties of the Sheriff for Effingham County,” Niemann read. “Be it fully resolved, that we wish you the best of health and happiness in your retirement.
“I want to thank the county board and all of you here. You’ve been nothing but supportive of myself as sheriff and the Office of the Sheriff,” Mahon said.
“Your newly appointed sheriff, Paul Kuhns, will do an outstanding job and I hope you support him in the same way you have supported me,” Mahon said. “Thank you for everything.”
In other matters, the board approved:
• Appointment of Dr. Robert G. Einhorn, MD, to the Effingham County Board of Health for a term of July 1 to June 30, 2024.
• Appointment of Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns to the Effingham County 911 Board for a term starting June 21 to Nov. 30, 2022.
• Appointment of Dave Mahon to the Effingham County 911 Board as a community member at large for a term starting July 1 to June 30, 2024.
• Appointment of John Maguire to the Effingham County 911 Board starting July 1 to June 30, 2024.
• Re-appointment of Stanley Bahrns to the Airport Commission for a term starting July 1 to June 30, 2024.
• Re-appointment of Twila Orr, JD, to the Effingham County Board of Health for a term starting July 1 to June 30, 2024.
• Re-appointment of Marjorie Lancaster, RN, to the Effingham County Board of Health for a term starting July 1 to June 30, 2022.
• Re-appointment of Vickie Bushur, APRN, to the Effingham County Board of Health for a term starting July 1 to June 30, 2022.
• Re-appointment of Larry Taylor to the Effingham County Housing Authority for a term starting July 1 to June 30, 2024.
• Re-appointment of Karen Mahaffey to the Effingham County Housing Authority for a term starting July 1 to June 30, 2024.
• Re-appointment of Billy Genaust to the Effingham County Housing Authority for a term starting July 1 to June 30, 2024.
• Re-appointment of Gerald Jansen to the Effingham County 377 Board for a term starting July 1 to June 30, 2024.
• Reappointment of Faith Griffin to the Effingham County 377 Board for a term starting July 1 to June 30, 2024.
• Re-appointment of Michael Bowman to the Edgewood Bi-County Fire Protection District starting June 21 to May 2023.
In other matters, the board:
• Authorized the Effingham County Museum to hire a commercial painter to paint the exterior woodwork and illuminate the clock tower.
• Authorized the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce to use the parking lot north of the county building, Effingham County Museum parking lot and electric and water for EffingHAM-JAM July 23-24.
• Approved a donation from the hotel/motel tax fund of $1,500 to the Lake Sara Fireworks. The fireworks is set for Saturday, July 3, with a rain date of Saturday, July 10.
• Approved a donation from the hotel/motel tax fund for a donation of $1,000 to Effingham Noon Rotary for the Fourth of July Fireworks.
• Approved a resolution granting a personal property tax replacement distribution.
• Approved a resolution granting a six-month extension for the Effingham County Circuit Clerk John Niemerg for completion of the annual audit for FY2020. Niemerg said the company performing the audit is behind due to a COVID-19 backlog. Niemerg expects the audit will not take the full six months to complete.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the highway department to purchase real property from Norbert and Linda Soltwedel and a separate ordinance for purchase of property from Delbert and Beverly Soltwedel for upgrades north of the four-way stop at County Roads 1600N and 1000E.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.