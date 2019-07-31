ALTAMONT — Effingham County has a new fair queen.
Shayna Phillips was selected as the 2019 Miss Effingham County Fair Queen on Tuesday night. She joins Hali Kreke, who was named Junior Miss Effingham County on Sunday evening.
Phillips was among 11 contestants for 2019 Effingham County Fair Queen. First runner-up was Morgan Phillips, second runner-up was Katelyn Jansen and third runner-up was Emily Becker. The award for highest raffle ticket sales went to Lea Thompson and People's Choice and Biggest Fan Club (T-shirt sales) went to Hannah Paquette.
The women competed through three events: physical fitness, pop question and speech, and stage presence and evening gown. Earlier that day at the Thelma Keller Convention Center, each contestant had a four-minute interview that was part of the competition.
This year there were two pop questions. One was "What is the best thing about Effingham County and why?" and the other was "How has living in a small agricultural community affected you compared to living in a larger community?"
Phillips said in her speech that if you give a girl a pair of shoes, she can conquer the world.
Phillips, 21, is from Effingham and is a senior at McKendree College, majoring in secondary English education with an endorsement in middle school. This was her third year running in the pageant. The first year she was second runner-up and last year she didn't place. Phillips said that the reaction to being selected as queen was shock and excitement with a little bit of disbelief.
"I wasn't able to process it until this morning when I put my crown back on to come back to the fairgrounds," she said.
She said that she is most looking forward to learning the ins and outs of the fair, including getting to know those behind the scenes who put in their time to make the fair work. Her favorite events are the grandstand events in the evening. She said it's amazing to see the support that the fair gets from that.
This pageant was special because Phillips ran with her cousin, Morgan, who finished as first runner-up.
"We're really close and I think that being in the pageant together made us even closer," she said.
Besides coming on top in the pageant, Phillips placed first in the women's division of the Barnyard 5K, which was held on Saturday.
"I would encourage any girl in the county to participate in next year's pageant," she said. "It's an awesome experience."
