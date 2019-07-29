ALTAMONT — Handlers struggled at times with their Boer goats as they moved in a near-perfect circle around the watchful eye of a retired agriculture teacher, who brought his expertise to the arena at the Effingham County Fair on Monday.
Bill Bree of Lincoln said he’s been serving as a livestock judge for a variety of species, including goats, sheep, and poultry, for the past 30 years or so. He strives to bring his wealth of education to the youth, some who might be in the show ring for the first time.
“I’ve judged at Carlinville already this year, and now here, and next I’ll be judging goats and sheep in Peoria,” said Bree.
Bree, who retired from teaching at Lincoln High School in 2002 after 28 years, has judged plenty of shows all across the region.
Bree said for most of these youngsters handling animals, the experience is one they will remember for the rest of their lives. He strives to get the handlers to have a pleasant participation in all of his shows.
“I like to get them to relax and have fun,” said Bree. “I try to say something positive about everyone in the class. I’ll ask them general questions about their animal and questions about parts of the animal. It (questions and responses) can get funny sometimes out there.”
Bree said knowing the proper feed ration is important, because “that’s what makes these animals.” And it is easy to know when an animal has been well cared for — or not.
He said judging at this point for him is pretty second nature. But for a beginner judge, it can be a tough job.
“I always ask them what they could do to improve their animal,” said Bree.
Dana Homann, 4-H Youth Development Educator for Clay, Effingham, Fayette and Jasper counties, said they look for judges who are knowledgeable in particular species. Judges usually give the youth pointers on how to show and how to set the animal for judging.
“All of 4-H is an educational opportunity, so in everything we do, we try to make it educational,” said Homann. “And that’s one thing the judge does is they instruct them and take this as a learning opportunity.”
Homann added that common practice is to not get local judges, so they won’t typically know the 4-Hers in the ring.
Emma Bowman, 11, of Altamont, was one who heard Bree’s words of wisdom, as she showed her Boer goat. She’s been in 4-H since 2015.
“He was good,” said Bowman. “He was really, really nice. He told us what he liked and what he felt the goat should have more of, too.”
Bowman showed several animals in the goat show and came away with many ribbons: a third place, two fourth places, a fifth and a sixth place.
Jackson Kinkelaar, 13, of Teutopolis, also came away with a fourth-place ribbon for his Boer goat.
“He was really hands on and he was helpful,” said Kinkelaar. “He looked like he knew his stuff.”
Typically, judges expect the handlers to be dressed neatly and nice, he said.
“We should wear nice jeans and a nice shirt,” said Kinkelaar. “It should be nice clothes, like church clothes or something.”
This is sister Nora Kinkelaar’s first year showing, The 9-year-old said she was nervous in front of the judge. But his questions — like what do you like most about this animal — help to calm her jitters.
Father Doug Kinkelaar also was a showman, with pigs, when he was a boy.
“This judge especially seemed to work really well with the kids,” said Kinkelaar. “It is also nice when they are being judged, that he takes time and also explains things to the kids.”
Bree said when he’s not judging at county or state fairs, he runs the family farm, where he raises cattle, as well.
“I enjoy doing this,” said Bree. “I’m in my 70s, but I think this keeps me young.”
Contact Dawn Schabbing at dawn.schabbing@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151, ext. 138
