ALTAMONT — Harness racing fans will want to visit the Effingham County Fair on Sunday, July 30, according to Effingham County Fair Board President Phil Hartke.
That’s when the fair will welcome a new race, Jeffers Memorial Stakes, which replaces the Downstate Classic held on Wednesday last year.
“If people haven’t come to the Effingham County Fair to take in harness racing, they need to do it on Sunday, because there will be good races, good horses and a lot of entertainment,” said Hartke, who noted entry to the grandstand will be just $5.
Harness racing fans will be familiar with the Jeffers name. They’re a well-known horse breeder and owner-trainer in the race industry in county fair circuits, noted Hartke.
“The Jeffers family were from Flat Rock, Illinois, and they have been involved in harness racing in the state of Illinois for a long, long time,” he said.
Hartke estimates the winnings that day will be close to $30,000.
“A winning horse will probably get around $6,000 depending on the number of entries, which is a very good payout for any county fair and one of the largest around to have that kind of payout for a first-place horse. So, we’re going to get some good horses,” he said.
Also new this year is a tractor show in conjunction with the car show the day the fair kicks off on Saturday, July 29.
Aside from entertainment, fair organizers continue to make improvements to the fairgrounds.
This year a carport was added to cover the corn pile in the 4-H complex that will protect the area better from the weather.
To better accommodate campers, sanitary sewer has been added for some of the campsites, as well as a new electrical system for about 16 4-H campsites, amounting to 22 hookups. The new electrical system replaces the previous system that was installed in 1958.
Hartke said the number of campers at the fair grows every year.
“Last year we had well over a hundred,” he said.
While a lot of campers are families in 4-H, Hartke noted campers are also carnival workers.
“They come in with 16 campers for their people to stay in through the week.” he said.
Organizers have already planned an infrastructure improvement for next year’s fair – paving the carnival area.
“This fall we intend to take the sod out and put in millings,” said Hartke, who explained the ground will be asphalt grindings similar to an oiled road or blacktop rather than poured asphalt.
“It will be a very hard, durable surface,” he said.
In order to attract more people to the carnival this year, advance tickets are being sold at a discount at various businesses in the county. Advance coupons will be $20 that can be redeemed for a ticket sheet or armband, which will be $30 if purchased at the fair. People can buy the advance coupons in Teutopolis at Wessel’s, in Effingham at South Central FS Fast Stop and Kirby Foods, and in Altamont at S & W Supermarket and The Equity Farm & Home Store. They will also be on sale at the Effingham Farmers Market.
“Sacred Heart Church Picnic didn’t have a carnival. The Jasper County Fair didn’t have a carnival. So, we think there’s probably a little bit of desire for the kids to come to a carnival and we have a tremendous carnival,” said Hartke, noting the carnival will feature more than 16 rides. “Carnivals are getting hard to find because of the labor shortage and because of the tremendous expense to move these things around. They’ll come with 35 or 40 people to put on a carnival. It’s not a simple process.”
The carnival opens Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.
Hartke believes another big draw will be the Chris Janson concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, which has already had strong ticket sales.
“Chris is really up in the charts and he’s doing good. So, yea, I expect a big crowd on Friday night at the concert,” he said.
Hartke said another big draw has been the national circuit tractor pulls.
“There will be some tractors there you normally don’t see at the smaller tractor pulls around the community,” he said.
Last year, Hartke said pullers from Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky and even California and the Carolinas came to compete.
For those who love fair food, the fair will have 25 food vendors.
“We have one of the nicest food courts other than the state fair,” said Hartke.
Hartke said fairgoers can also score some free food on Wednesday before the 4-H Auction that includes watermelon, brisket samples, kettle corn and water. In addition, a balloon artist will provide free entertainment.
“There’s always something going on at the fair,” he said.
