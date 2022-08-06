ALTAMONT — Effingham County Fair attendance was good despite the rainy weather, according to Fair Board President Phil Hartke.
Hartke estimated the fairgrounds had received more than 4 inches of rain since the beginning of the fair on July 30. The last day of the fair was Saturday.
“The carnival did not open on Tuesday, but opened on Wednesday and for an hour and a half before lighting and rain,” he said. “They reopened 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Friday.”
The weather forced the cancellation of the Tuesday harness races and the Lucas Oil PPL Champion Seed Western Series pull was canceled Wednesday evening.
Due to the rain, parking wasn’t possible on the fairgrounds. However, fairgoers were allowed to park at Altamont Community High School, Altamont Grade School and Irwin Seating Company. Parking was added at The Equity and the First Baptist Church.
“We really appreciate the cooperation of the businesses around town,” he said. “We have three buses from Livin’ It Up Transportation running to and from the parking lots.”
Hartke said grandstand attendance estimates were 2,500 for the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League series on July 30; 750 for Talent Show and Jr. Miss Effingham County Fair Pageant on July 31; over 2,500 for the Truck, Tractor and Garden Tractor Pull on Aug. 1; 1,000 for Miss Effingham County Queen pageant on Aug. 2; over 3,000 for Whippoorwill Rodeo Company on Aug. 4; 3,500 for Scotty McCreery with special guest Austin Edwards concert on Aug. 5; and over 3,000 for the Demolition Derby on Aug. 6.
“We were pleased with the crowd last night. It was one of the best concerts we’ve ever had. We had 3,500 people give or take,” Hartke said Saturday morning. “Scotty McCreery put on a good show. The crowd coaxed him back for an encore with another 10 or 12 minutes of singing.”
He said the fair set a record with the number of kids in the grandstand on Friday afternoon who wanted the opportunity to run down the race track for a $1 bill after the harness races.
“We know we had 344 kids come out of the grandstand to do a foot race in front of the grandstand on Friday and that’s a record for us,” he said.
Hartke said the new playground added to the fairgrounds this year was a hit with the kids, noting three families are interested in donating benches for the playground.
“We were super pleased with all of the comments that we got for the playground. It’s been a good addition to the fairgrounds,” he said.
The agricultural-themed playground will also be open for other events happening on fairgrounds throughout the year.
Hartke said there has already been a suggestion for the playground, which has one rocking horse.
“It has been suggested by one of the kids that we add another rocking horse and put a finish line 5 foot in front of the horses so they could race,” said Hartke. “I think it would be pretty cute.”
