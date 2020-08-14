In the spring of 2012, I moved from Connecticut Avenue in Washington DC to the farmhouse my grandparents built southwest of Altamont, which at the time still had a rural route mailing address — a move most would consider a little crazy.
I had moved five times in 3 1/2 years, and I told my parents that this was it. I was moving home, and never moving ever again. Of course, they didn't believe me. It took four years before they truly believed that I was staying on the farm.
As soon as I moved home, I instantly began to see the changes that had occurred in the 13 years that I had been away from the farm. Mainly this was the Kinze 16-row planter that my dad was currently planting with, as it was one of the first in the area. GPS wasn't even a common thing at that time. I am still in awe of the ease that my dad is able to drive the planter around. To me, it's almost like ballet.
Beyond enjoying the peace and quiet, fresh air, and being able to see the stars at night, I hadn't really thought about what my role here on the farm would be. I now give my dad some grief that he trained the wrong child growing up. As the boy and older child, it was my brother who often helped farm. As the daughter and younger child, my responsibilities fell more in the household chores — cooking, cleaning — and giving my dad a ride to the field on the four-wheeler, which I started doing at age 4.
Several years ago it became clear what my role would be. One day I had just gotten home from work, and my dad called to say that he needed more seed beans brought to him. I had not driven a tractor in many years, but after an approximate 30-second tutorial via phone, I took the wagon out to the field and helped load the planter. And I haven't looked back since.
Though I have an off-the-farm day job, when it's harvest season, I come home from work, take 5 minutes to change, and head out to work the rest of the night, and then fall into bed just to do it all over again the next day.
By no means do I claim to be the most knowledgeable or experienced farmer around, but I will say, helping on the farm brings some of the happiest, and most exhausting, moments of my life. And I wouldn't change it for anything.
