EFFINGHAM — Flaming Hearts fever is high in the city as the Effingham High School baseball team heads to the Class 3A State Tournament for the first time in over 80 years.
Flaming Hearts supporters lined up along Henrietta Street and Keller Drive in Effingham Thursday morning to cheer on the team as their bus made its way out of the city.
The Flaming Hearts will face off in the Class 3A Sate Semifinals against Grayslake Central High School Friday at 10 a.m. at Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet.
When asked how he felt going into the state tournament weekend, Larry McDevitt, the father of Effingham pitcher Josh McDevitt, said he and his wife, Mandy, are “grateful for the opportunity.”
“The baseball gods smiled on us,” Larry McDevitt said Thursday. “Every couple of days, there’s a page to turn, and this is a really cool last page for high school.”
After taking part in the send-off, Larry and Mandy McDevitt expressed their appreciation for the support the team has received throughout the season, especially the post season.
“We have a lot of family and friends come to a lot of Josh’s games, even the away games,” Mandy McDevitt said.
“It means a lot,” Larry McDevitt said. “I think it’s a reflection that the kids are on the right track and people like rooting for them personally because everybody has had family, extended family come to many games.”
While making it all the way to the state tournament is no easy feat, Larry McDevitt noted it is particularly difficult for a smaller Class 3A team like the Flaming Hearts.
“We play, generally, the same teams as everybody else and then in the post season, all of the sudden, you’re facing big schools,” he said. “So, for this to happen, it’s not even a dream come true because you don’t dream that it will happen. When something hasn’t happened since 1942, it’s not even on the kid’s radar.”
Amy and Cody Webb, the parents of Flaming Hearts sophomore first baseman Colton Webb, were among the supporters who stood along the road as the team’s bus passed by Thursday.
Cody Webb said he’s feeling “pretty confident” as his son’s team heads into the state tournament, citing the strong recent performances of the Flaming Hearts pitching staff and other defensive players.
“And everybody’s jelling together and hitting together,” he said. “It’s been a fun ride, and it’s always great when you get hot at the end.”
The team’s recent hot streak has not gone unnoticed. Hundreds of supporters have been filling the stands at the team’s regional, sectional and super-sectional games to cheer on the Flaming Hearts during their journey to the state tournament.
“They notice it,” Cody Webb said. “We talk to our son; every time he’s like, ‘Did you see how many people were there?’”
Making this weekend all the more important for players, coaches, parents and the community is the historical significance of this season for a school that has waited so long for a state title while watching neighboring schools win state tournaments.
“They’re excited because no one’s been here in so long,” Cody Webb said. “We hear about it, but we don’t get to feel it. It means a lot to the whole town to do something that hasn’t been done in so long.”
Additionally, Webb believes this season will have a positive and lasting impact on Effingham High School’s baseball program.
“It helps build the program,” he said. “It makes younger kids like this, and want to be successful.”
Webb, an Effingham native, said it’s been great watching his son play on the same team he did years before.
“They actually play in the same field I played on,” he said.
In preparation for this weekend, several parents decorated their vehicles with words of support for the Effingham High School baseball team.
One of those parents was Jodi Waymoth, the mother of Effingham senior third baseman Evan Waymoth, who said making it to the state tournament is the “chance of a lifetime” as she drew the team’s logo on the window of her car Thursday morning.
“It’s what I think every little guy dreams of since they start playing ball when they’re 7-8 years old, so this is super exciting,” she said.
Ahead of this weekend’s games she said she can feel the “excitement in the air” throughout the city.
“It’s so cool that this hasn’t happened in so many years and that our boys get to be a part of history,” she said.
Additionally, Waymoth is glad her son and the rest of the seniors on the team will have a shot at the state title before they finish their high school careers, and she’s looking forward to enjoying the trip to Joliet with the same group she’s been going to games with for years.
“I feel like they’re such a hardworking group, so it’s really cool that they get to be rewarded with this their senior year,” she said. “Our teams and the parents are like a big family, so the fact that we get to spend that weekend together is just so cool.”
