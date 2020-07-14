EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Water Authority tabled an ordinance outlining regulations for short-term rental properties.
Trustees Jim Boos and Chris Kabbes made the decision at the board’s meeting this week, saying they wanted to wait for Chairman Rob Brown’s return. Brown was unable to attend the meeting.
Boos said he predicts the board will vote on an ordinance either at the next meeting or within the next two EWA meetings.
Boos also noted that he agreed with several regulations in an ordinance from a Wisconsin community, though he did not specify what those regulations were. Board attorney Tony Siemer had previously sent the board members the ordinance as an example of regulations they could possibly impose on Lake Sara short-term rentals.
Lake Sara resident Dan Woods, who first brought the short-term rental topic to the board’s attention, implored the board to consider several factors when deciding on regulations.
“Just, I guess, to remind us all, this isn’t just about noisy neighbors. To me, it’s about preserving and protecting the lake, the water quality, the appearance of the lake, the shoreline. It’s about safety of the residents of the lake, the visitors to the lake, our guests. I also think a lot of it’s got to do with the peaceful enjoyment of the lake and the homes,” Woods said.
“I also think what is an important factor is the economic opportunity for those commercial leases that you have, which are businesses that add some nice amenities to the lake. I just encourage you to do whatever you can to get ... whatever rules you put in place, put in place, because it’s been dragging on a long time.”
Meanwhile, the board approved providing copies of a property’s original lease to new lessees after a lease transfer.
EWA Office Manager Sue Verdeyen said Brown had brought up the topic. She said prior to the decision, when there was a lease transfer, the new lessee only received a lease assignment document.
The board also heard an update on the Pearson Peninsula project from co-chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee, Tom Ryan.
Earlier this year, the project was awarded an Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant for $400,000. The grant is funded through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program.
“We finally got the DNR contract for Rob to sign,” Ryan told the board this week of the grant. “Once they sign the contract, we can start making commitments and start going out for bids and that kind of stuff.”
Ryan said that the DNR will provide the first $200,000, and the additional $200,000 must be spent by organizers and then the DNR will reimburse the final portion of the grant money. He said the Lake Sara Forever group will match $400,000 in funding as well.
Ryan said he also received a draft of a contract with the Farnsworth Group of Peoria, which the Water Authority is partnering with for the estimated $14.2 million project.
Ryan said Farnsworth will be managing a majority of the project, such as engineering, bids, working with contractors and more. He said Farnsworth is charging them just 8 percent of the project cost.
Ryan noted that organizers were going to start corporate fundraising for the project when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He said asking for donations during the pandemic would not be appropriate, so those requests will be made at a later time.
Ryan said groundwork for the 30-acre park could start later this year, and his goal is to open the phase one park and playground areas on Memorial Day 2021.
The first phase of the five-phase project will include an ADA fishing dock, ADA access from the parking lot to the water, a chess court, and three age groups of different playground equipment.
