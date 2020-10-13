EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Water Authority (EWA) this week approved regulations for short-term rentals after more than a year of public discussion.
The new ordinance requires anyone advertising short-term rentals around Lake Sara to apply for a license with the EWA. The application is a short form residents must file with the EWA office.
“We have to keep it simple,” said Rob Brown, water authority chairman, comparing the EWA application to the sprawling applications of big cities.
The application also comes with a $750 license fee. Brown says this is to add some teeth to the requirements in the new ordinance.
“It needs to be significant enough to enforce violations,” he said. “I think it’s pretty cheap in the scheme of things.”
Those requirements for renting are fairly precise. Short-term rentals, which EWA defines as anything less than a year, must house the lesser of eight adults or two adults per bedroom, the renter must be a minimum of 21 years old and on property during the rental, landlords must collect contact information from everyone. There are mandatory quiet hours between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., there must not be any gatherings or parties, and there’s a maximum of two pets, which must be leashed when outside.
These requirements are in addition to the maintenance requirements for landlords. Particularly, there are requirements for maintaining a working septic system and ensuring that waste is managed in such a way that keeps Lake Sara clean. Last month, Brown called this “one of the most important features” of the policy.
Dan Woods, a Lake Sara resident who has been critical of some short-term renting trends on Lake Sara, thinks the policy is good, but missed the issue.
“The problem that still exists is they are allowing commercial activity in a residential area,” he said. “It’s a business model and that’s what needs to be acknowledged.”
The City of Effingham instituted a similar policy regulating short-term rentals within city limits in February.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, Tom Ryan announced that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) finalized several contracts related to a matching grant of $400,000 for the development of the Pearson Peninsula Park. Ryan is the Chairman of the EWA Parks and Recreation Committee. He is also a trustee of Lake Sara Forever, a fund of the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, which handles donations for the park restoration.
“That allows us to go forward and spend money,” Ryan said at the EWA meeting.
The funding is part of the department’s Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant program, which is a state-financed program that makes funds available to local government agencies to develop public parks and open spaces.
Ryan reports that due to several issues, including lost paperwork, miscommunications, and the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNR money had been tied up since February.
The DNR funds will be used to pay for the bulk of the first of five planned phases of the project. This will include playgrounds for various ages and expanding the beach.
The Pearson Peninsula Park project is a redevelopment of a 30-acre peninsula on which there has been a public beach for several decades. The beach and surrounding structures had fallen into disuse after the businesses that operated them left in the 1990s and 2000s.
“It was not a good private enterprise business model,” Ryan said.
After spearheading a shoreline restoration project for the EWA, Ryan took on the peninsula project.
“This is an area that was designed for the community to have access to the lake,” Ryan said.
Already, there is a playable disc golf course (though its signs won’t be installed until later this month) and a new kayak launch site, according to Ryan.
The park has a tentative kickoff planned for Memorial Day 2021.
“As we emerge from the pandemic, this will be a way for the community to re-bond,” Ryan said at Monday’s meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.