The future of two Lake Sara businesses is in question following a proposal from the property’s owner to change the content of the lease from commercial use to residential development.
Noah Brandenburger, one of the holders of the lease to the property containing Lakeside Marina and Heron Cove restaurant, proposed at a meeting this week of the Effingham Water Authority that the lease be changed to fit residential development on the property. Brandenburger wants to divide the property into a series of lots where new housing would be placed.
His rationale for the change is that through discussions with lake residents, he saw that they favored more of a quiet, peaceful setting – more conducive to living and playing – than the hustle and bustle of a business. He feels that the lake isn’t necessarily a destination for tourists and is better suited for people having a nice day on a pontoon boat than other lakes.
“I don’t think it’s anything against the lake or any secret to say that this is not a destination lake,” Brandenburger said. “It’s not a recreational lake for families to come to, bring their boat and to utilize. It’s great for tooling around on a pontoon if you live on the lake — skiing and tubing is great — but for outsiders, to increase that boater/sticker sales to come in, this is not the best option.”
Brandenburger pointed to similar lakes in the area such as Lake Shelbyville, Carlyle Lake and Clinton Lake, with more space and fewer restrictions as places that would be better for families and tourists. With fewer and fewer people buying boat stickers and with very few people buying things at the marina, he felt that the property would have better use as commercial property.
“On Saturday and Sunday, we’re averaging not even 20 transactions (combined),” Brandenburger said. “You can’t run a successful business with that kind of customer base.”
The idea ran into resistance from members of the board and from those who also owned businesses on the property. Board member Jim Boos said that Brandenburger hasn’t given the property enough of a chance to develop and grow under his leadership.
“It doesn’t seem like very long ago that we were in negotiations for the sale to you,” Boos said. “You had a whole list of things that you were going to try and I don’t feel like you’ve given it enough of a real, good shot. I mean, one year and you’re ready to give it up.”
Tyler Williams, owner of the Heron Cove restaurant on the property, said that whoever owns the property should be focused on updating infrastructure rather than trying to build housing on the lots.
“We’ve tried all avenues in our business and our business has only grown every year,” Williams said. “Whether we’re open three or four days a year, we produce more than enough revenue to get by and do well for ourselves. The infrastructure on the property isn’t great. All the previous landlords have done the same thing; they all try to skate by to a degree without investing the proper amount of time or money into the property, so it has only degraded through the years.”
No vote was held on the proposal. Brandenburger said that the board could lock in the current lease payments for the commercial lots if the proposal is denied. He also asked that residents continue to support whatever is on the property if his plan fails to meet muster with the board later.
“We would highly, highly request that if this is denied, the board, the lake residents, the general public and especially everyone here in this meeting to enthusiastically support anything that we want to propose to run a profitable business at that location,” Brandenburger said. “They (should) support it with their words and with their patronage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.