EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Water Authority is considering changing a lease classification from residential to commercial to make room for a possible new fire station at Lake Sara.
Chairman Rob Brown said during the EWA's meeting this week the two lots next to the Shumway Fire Protection District Fire Station were converted to residential lease lots after a request from previous owners of the Lake Sara Marina, KEG.
“They wanted to convert the two lots to residential lots in order to try to sell them to do improvements,” Brown said. “Those lots were for sale for at least 10 years. The fire department contacted us and wanted to know if we would consider putting those (the two lake lots next to the fire station) into a commercial lease, so they could buy those two lots and build a new fire station.”
Brown said the Shumway Fire Protection District wants to build a new facility and possibly in the future purchase a fire boat.
“I think that would be good for the lake,” Brown said. “I think it would be really a nice building and their intention is to have permanent firemen instead of volunteers.”
Brown said it was the fire protection district’s intention to keep the existing fire station building for training. He said the new building would have living quarters for the paid firefighters.
Effingham Water Authority Attorney Q. Anthony Siemer suggested amending the current fire district lease signed in 2005 to incorporate the two lots next to the station.
EWA members agreed to support changing the two lots next to the fire station from residential to commercial if the two residential lots are purchased by the fire district from KEG.
Meanwhile, the board discussed a water problem Evan and Susan Dunlap are having at their Lake Sara residence during heavy rains.
“Since we met last month, we’ve had three more floods over the road and the amount of mud, debris and limbs going into the lake is quite remarkable,” Susan Dunlap said. “It is flowing over the road into the cistern and the debris is clogging the cisterns again. I’m here asking when is this going to be fixed?”
“This took 20 years to create,” Brown said. “This isn’t our water like you said last time. This is not coming off of EWA property. We are trying to help you fix this. When I look at your property, unfortunately, your house is right where the water had always gone for years and years and years. And you guys and whoever else put those culverts in have tried to divert that water around your house.”
Brown told Dunlap there isn’t any way they are going to stop the flow of water when it rains several inches in a short amount of time.
“When it rains like this, all roads were flooded,” he said. “My office in town, the streets in the city, they are flooding because it’s dumping tons of rain.”
Susan Dunlap said the water problem started eight years ago and they didn’t have water problems before that.
“There have been a lot of changes to the area out there,” she said. “I’m all for land development and improvement, but there has to be some planning for water distribution.”
She said they doubled their cistern system four years ago in hopes of diverting another water problem. Dunlap said she believes it is more than a large rain issue and that other factors are contributing to the problem.
Brown disagreed.
“The last 10 years we’ve gotten more rain than we have in the previous 10 years,” he said.
Dunlap said an 8-acre field close to them is draining right down to their residence and the ditches that were by the field have over the years naturally leveled off to level ground. She said it might help to get the ditches reconstructed where rain from the field used to drain into.
“They (ditches) have been gone for years,” she said.
Brown said one solution he could think of was digging a ditch though her yard down to the lake to accommodate for the natural flow of water.
In another matter, Lake Sara resident Deb Holschbach told the board she and her children are planning a first-ever boat run on Lake Sara, Saturday, Sept. 17, in memory of her husband who passed in October of last year from ALS. She said the proceeds from the event would help people in Effingham County directly impacted by ALS to defray the costs of caregiving in their homes.
She said the current plan is to hold the event from noon to 4:30 p.m. The boats participating in the run would visit seven themed boat docks on Lake Sara. At each boat dock, she said boaters would be able to enter a 50/50 raffle and bid on silent auction items.
Holschbach said the run would end at Pinky’s at 5 p.m. to announce the winner of the raffle and bids on silent auction items. Helping her organize the event is Legacy Harley-Davidson owner Paul Gutman, who has experience in motorcycle runs.
“There won’t be a set pattern for the boats to stop,” Holschbach said.
She said a rain date for the boat run is set for Sunday, Sept. 18.
“We hope to do this yearly if all goes well,” she said.
“I think the fact that you have a random pattern there shouldn’t be a lot of congestion,” Brown said. “We are concerned about safety and if we have other concerns we will reach out to you.”
Also Monday, EWA unsealed and unanimously approved the only oil bid they received from Larry Heuerman Trucking for spreading emulsified asphalt at $3.40 a gallon, up from $2.75 last year and rock spreading 3/8-inch stone chips at $15.50 per ton, up from $11 per ton last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.