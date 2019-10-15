EFFINGHAM — After learning about medical issues that have plagued two property owners, the Effingham Water Authority decided Monday to allow a couple more time to complete the unfinished work on the home they own at Lake Sara.
EWA Board Attorney Tony Siemer said he has learned that Mary and Gary Winterrowd, the owners of Lot 27 in the Boos & Grunloh No. 2 subdivision, are both not in good health and they need more time to finish the siding work on their home.
The board heard that the Winterrowds completed a remodel job, but not the siding portion. Two neighbors both spoke that although the siding wasn’t finished the property otherwise doesn’t look too bad. One mentioned the house wrap that goes on before the siding was starting to come off, but otherwise, the area is in decent shape.
Siemer also reported that the couple had hired a contractor to finish the job, but that person skipped out without doing the work. They tried hiring a second person, but that also didn’t come to fruition, he relayed to the board.
“I think we’ve got a couple of people just going through a pretty hard time,” said Siemer.
EWA Board Chairman Rob Brown said he was not opposed to giving the couple a little more time. Board member Jim Boos agreed to allow the couple more time. A specific amount of time was not given at Monday’s meeting.
The board directed Lake Superintendent Mike Dirks to follow up with the owners offering them more time to finish the siding project. This matter has been discussed along with another nuisance property for the past two months, prior to Monday’s meeting.
The other property, located at Lot 11 of Boos and Grunloh No. 1, hasn’t seen much movement either.
Dirks said this homeowner has mowed the front of the property, but the landscaping has not been addressed. The homeowner did attempt to hire a landscaper, who in turn said the job was too big for his company.
Siemer said another letter will now be sent out telling the property owner that because the property was not kept up, the water authority will hire it done and bill the owner for the cost.
In other matters, the board:
- Approved its tax levy in the amount of $21,413, which is a minimal part of its funding source.
- Tabled the discussion on short-term rental properties due to not having the larger meeting space to accommodate everyone. It will be discussed at the Nov. 11 meeting. The EWA board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the basement of the Effingham Public Library, 200 North Third Street.
- Heard from Tom and Janet Antonacci about a property discrepancy with a deeded property. Janet Antonacci said they’ve recently discovered after a survey of the properties that a neighbor’s building and a propane tank are partially on their property. Board Attorney Tony Siemer suggested considering a sublease for the area of land in question. The couple will follow up with their attorney about how to handle the matter and will likely return to the EWA board in the future.
- Heard from Todd Kabbes about a replat of Court 8. There were four lots, all with water access, but he wants to combine them into three lots, all with water access. He was required by the Effingham County Health Department to have a soil analysis done, which was approved for the proposed drainage system.
- Heard from Tom Ryan with the Parks and Recreation Committee that so far $386,000 in pledges and cash on hand of the needed $400,000 has been fundraised for a matching grant for Phase 1 of the Pearson Peninsula municipal park project. Word if the project will be awarded the grant is expected to come by year end. There are 130 applications seeking $44.3 million in grant money. The state of Illinois has budgeted $29 million for the Department of Natural Resources Open Spaces Land Acquisition & Development Grant.
- Heard Jeff Niebrugge with the Fisheries Committee held a work day a few weeks ago. The group built 50 habitat structures and hope to get them put in place within a month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.