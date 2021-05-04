EFFINGHAM — A Lake Sara events venue hoping to make up for pandemic losses by expanding food services has requested a loan from a county program.
Erik Pike, owner of Country Haven Event Center, told Effingham County Economic Development Advisory Board members Tuesday if he receives the loan it would be used to expand his current business. Pike said he would use the loan to purchase kitchen equipment to expand food services at his business.
Pike’s loan request is for $20,000 at a rate of 3 percent interest to be paid back over a five-year period.
In discussions, committee members expressed a few concerns about the loan before advancing the loan for full board approval.
Economic Development Advisory Board Chairman David Campbell asked Pike if the $20,000 would cover everything he needs. He noted the revolving fund has a balance of $35,759.61 available for loans.
“I think that will finish us up to get the kitchen up and running,” Pike said. “We’ve just got to get functioning and get some employees hired to get started.”
Campbell asked Pike to explain how the loan would help his current business.
“It’s a lot of money to put into it and I’ll be the first one to admit I was completely against food four years ago when I started this,” Pike said. “There isn’t any possible way you are going to make a bar survive without offering some kind of food. It’s just not going to happen.”
“You have to have a balance to get people in there,” Pike said.
Pike told the committee all bars lost money last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His business, which caters to large weddings, took a hit with restrictions on crowd size.
“We had two catering companies go belly up that we don’t have access to anymore,” Pike said. “I lost that avenue (catering companies) to add to my wedding clients and so I thought we’ve got to do something to offset that.”
He said consumer demand is currently for a place at Lake Sara that is open seven days a week, which is why he is considering remodeling to create a restaurant.
Campbell said he was concerned about how many weddings the venue lost due to COVID-19 last year.
“We had four rescheduled who said they were going to go ahead and have them yet this year. I have one that is pushed off into next year,” Pike said. “And some were just a loss.”
“We already have weddings booked for 2022,” Pike said. “For this year, we have several family gatherings, birthday parties and going-away parties. We are booked through the second week of December.”
Pike told the board that on some days he has two events booked on the same day. He said he hopes to remodel and create a smaller room, so people wouldn’t have to rent out the whole venue just for a small party.
Economic Development Board member Larry Taylor voiced concern about the physical location of Pike’s business.
“There are already two restaurants out at the lake and there is one that just closed up that was in a great location. Not to belittle your place, but your location is terrible and there is no drive-by business whatsoever and it’s hard to get to” Taylor said. “You’re talking about bringing people in and it’s hard to get to.”
“I’m really concerned that your place is off the beaten path,” Taylor added.
Pike compared his venue to Pinky’s on the lake that doesn’t have any direct drive-by traffic.
“It is outdoor dining only and they made it a place to go,” Pike said. “You have to make it a destination, which is what we’re going to do.”
Ed Hoopingarner also voiced concern, about what Pike was offering as collateral on the loan. He wanted to know what the specific items were worth.
The loan was approved under the condition Pike would have photos, an inventory of all items and an estimated value of the collateral for the loan to present to the County Board, which also must approve the loan, at its Monday, May 17, meeting.
Pike said he should have that information collected in about a week.
Economic Development Board member Todd Hull and Campbell told Pike he should be present at the County Board meeting to answer any questions members had about the loan and collateral being offered for it.
“If you’re there, you can answer any questions,” Hull said.
A total of $15,759.61 would be left in the Revolving Loan Fund if the Country Haven Event Center loan is approved by the full board.
During public comments, the new president and CEO of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, Lucinda Hart, introduced herself to the board and brought Jeff Fritchtnitch, former Altamont Unit 10 superintendent, with her. He will be helping the chamber with workforce initiatives.
Fritchtnitch said they hope to launch a website soon to connect with potential workforce candidates.
Hart said they will be making announcements about the initiatives at a later date.
