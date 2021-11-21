ALTAMONT — Craft vendors and direct sales companies descended on Altamont Saturday for the 14th annual Altamont Holiday Bazaar at Altamont Lutheran Interparish School.
The event was designed for people to find various Christmas gifts and decorations, such as toys, woodworking and candy, in a friendly and safe environment. It also served as a fundraiser for Immanuel Lutheran Church’s Lutheran Youth Fellowship, as they attempt to raise money for their trip to the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod National Youth Gathering in Houston next July.
Lynn Wolff, one of the event’s leaders, said the money will allow kids who may not get the opportunity to explore their faith a chance to be able to do so with hundreds of like-minded individuals.
“There are kids who couldn’t afford to go on this trip if we couldn’t do (this),” Wolff said. “By doing these fundraisers, this allows every child to afford it because we’re able to pay for it. There’s not that question of ‘Mom, can we afford to go (to) this youth gathering?’ It’s ‘Mom, I want to go to this youth gathering!’ That makes a huge difference.”
The event is resuming after a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19. There weren’t as many vendors as there were in previous years, due in large part to an effort by the organizers to make it as safe as possible.
“We normally have more (vendors),” said Amanda Miller, the event’s main organizer. “We’re trying to space out (everyone).”
While there were plenty of multilevel marketers hawking their products, most of the vendors were local crafters, like Mike and Debbie Hanson. Mike has been making woodcraft since 2007 and is a regular on the local craft circuit. They get most of their interest at religious-themed events like this one, as Mike’s creations are designed to spread the message of Jesus Christ.
“At the church, (our) nativities do very well,” Debbie said. “We don’t do as well at the secular ones. (Our mission) is to spread the (story of the) birth of Jesus.”
They appreciate the event’s goal to provide for the youth of ILC to support their faith and expand their horizons about the world they live in.
“Somebody did it for us way back when, so we’re doing it for the kids now,” Debbie said.
That feeling is shared by many vendors who participated in the event who enjoy being able to sell their homemade products in the hope they will provide young people with the experience of a lifetime. The youth provide some help in return.
“I know our vendors enjoy coming here because our youth does help them bring in their product and take it out,” Miller said.
