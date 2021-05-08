EFFINGHAM — Clothing, jewelry and coffee were just a few of the things shoppers could find over the weekend at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
The convention center was filled with 38 vendors for the 2021 Spring Boutique Blvd. event Friday evening and Saturday.
“I think it’s exciting and fun. There is a lot of new stuff this year,” Angie Weidner said. “And it’s just fun being able to shop with your girlfriends in a little more normal environment than before.”
Vendors from Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Indiana came to Effingham to participate in the show, according to event organizer and hostess Casey Walk.
This is the 11th boutique show organized by Walk, who started her first boutique event in spring of 2016. She said all of her shows have been at the Thelma Keller Convention center with the exception of one show in Marion.
“I really like organizing events like this,” Walk said.
Walk got the inspiration for an exclusive boutique show after visiting markets.
“I went to a market quite a few years ago and there were quite a few boutiques there and I found myself only going to the boutiques. So, I got to thinking maybe it would be nice if we had an event that was only boutiques,” she said. “That’s how I got the idea for this.”
Walk said Saturday’s show was more than just clothing vendors.
“We have clothing, jewelry, candles, a coffee vendor and cheesecake… There is just about a little bit of everything here today,” Walk said.
Walk estimates 600 came through Friday evening.
She said since it was teacher appreciation week she searched for area businesses willing to pay for the show admission of local teachers in their area.
“I was trying to think of a way I could get teachers to come for free,” Walk said.
She said teacher appreciation this year was a little different than in years past due to the different things teachers had to deal with during the pandemic to keep kids in school.
“So, I just contacted local business and told them the boutique show was coming up and asked them if they would like to pay for the teachers,” Walk said. “And I got all teachers who wanted to come paid for in 26 school districts.”
Walk said teachers from the 26 school districts eligible for free admission came from Effingham, Fayette, Bond, Shelby, Jasper, Richland, Cumberland, Clark, Clay, Lawrence and Marion counties.
Every show Walk donates a portion of the admission to a charitable organization. This year Boutique Blvd. is donating to Helping Hands of Charleston to benefit the children of 29-year-old Alyssa Rhodes of Charleston, who recently died in a car accident in Effingham County.
“Since 2016, we’ve donated over $70,000 to different organizations, charities and individuals,” Walk said.
Janice Spitz and Elise Ramsey of Charleston have been coming to the Effingham event since the beginning. Ramsey and Spitz said they really enjoy coming to the boutique shows.
“We come every year,” Ramsey said. “I like the fact there are so many vendors.”
“The only time we missed was last year,” Spitz said. “We were disappointed last year and when they said they were doing this one we couldn’t miss it.”
Ramsey said they also follow their favorite vendors on Facebook to see what they have to offer all year long.
Hannah Stapp of Beecher City and Kylea Vohlken of Mulberry Grove started a business in December called Ramblin’ Dixie. This weekend was their third show.
“We’re really new to all of this,” Stapp said. “We’ll be doing more of these for sure. We really enjoy it.”
Stapp said she works as an occupational therapist at Pana Community Hospital while Vohlken just finished her studies at Illinois State University and hopes to be a teacher soon.
“We got a wild hair one day and decided to start a business,” Stapp said.
Stapp and Vohlken offered for sale T-shirts they custom made and jewelry for the boutique.
Ella Zumbahlen of Teutopolis, owner of Ella Rose Accessories, a business she started last fall for her Effingham County CEO class, offered a wide range of jewelry, from rings, to bracelets, to earrings, to necklaces.
“I’m on Facebook, Instagram and have a website on Shopify,” Zumbahlen said.
Zumbahlen, who is graduating from Teutopolis High School, plans to attend Lake Land College this fall to start her path toward a degree in Business Marketing.
She said the last day of high school classes for seniors was Friday.
“I had to leave early to get set-up for the show,” Zumbahlen said. “We’ve had a steady flow of people. It wasn’t like a big flood of people. It was been a consistent flow and that is really nice.”
Zumbahlen’s friend from Effingham County CEO, Reese Jones, had her coffee business in the convention center hall. Jones runs her business Belle Vie Specialty Coffee out of a trailer that was once a food truck. She started her business at the end of March.
“I am fairly new. I just want to get my name out there. I have cappuccinos, lattes, regular black coffee, tea and hot chocolate today,” Jones said. “I get out of school on Tuesday and have a lot of events booked for the summer.”
Jones is graduating from St. Anthony High School and plans to continue her education at Lake Land College this fall. She said some of the money she makes with her coffee truck is going toward college expenses.
“The tea is just amazing,” Angie Weidner said about the coffee truck.
“It feels nice to get out with your girlfriends and shop,” Weidner said.
The next Boutique Blvd. event is scheduled for September. For more information, visit the Facebook page: boutiqueblvd
