EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Ethics Commission has referred a complaint against Effingham County Board member Elizabeth Huston to the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Five county board members filed the complaint with the ethics commission in July, alleging that Huston violated the board’s gift ban policy when she failed to recuse herself on matters pertaining to the county’s ambulance service.
Huston and her husband own A1 Emergency Medical Services, which serves Altamont. The county approved a mutual aid agreement between A1 and Abbott Emergency Medical Services, which served as the county’s 911 emergency provider until a new contract began in May with Rural Med Emergency Medical Services.
The county board members who filed the complaint are Jim Niemann, David Campbell, Heather Mumma, Rob Arnold and Doug McCain. The ethics commission was formed to provide an independent assessment of complaints made against board members. Niemann explained that board members are prohibited from censuring other board members.
Although he is not on the ethics commission, Niemann attended the meeting and walked the commission through the complaint process and provided its members with information about the complaint.
Huston did not attend the meeting and later declined to comment to the Effingham Daily News.
According to Niemann, the board’s gift ban policy defines a gift as “any gratuity, discount, entertainment, hospitality, loan, forbearance, or other tangible or intangible item having a monetary value.”
“The position is if that is the definition of a gift then the mutual aid agreement that contracted the ambulance provider is monetary value,” he said. “The question is whether or not the extension of the mutual aid agreement constituted a gift.”
Niemann provided the commission with a few instances in which Huston allegedly acted unethically as an elected official. Although it is not available in the minutes of a meeting Niemann believes occurred sometime in January, board members recall Huston’s attempt to cancel the county’s contract with Abbott.
“It is in the memory of the board members that she actually attempted to make a motion at that board meeting to cancel the contract with Abbott even though it was going to cost us tens of thousands of dollars,” Niemann said.
The board members in the complaint also expressed concerns regarding a special county board meeting in December of 2021 in which Huston voted to table a motion that would have awarded Rural Med Emergency Medical Services a contract with the county. Though the contract was eventually approved, the board members believe Huston’s efforts to prevent this reveals a conflict of interest because Huston appeared to be opposing contracts with ambulance providers other than A1.
Additionally, the complaint mentions that Huston didn’t support a mutual aid agreement with Abbott until they extended the agreement to A1, and the ethics commission agreed that she should have recused herself from votes pertaining to the county’s ambulance services, which the other board members say she failed to do.
Some board members are unsure if Huston had violated the gift ban by accepting mutual aid from Abbott Emergency Services, but they decided that her failure to recuse herself from discussions and votes related to the county’s ambulance providers warrants further investigation.
“It’s my opinion that this is a pretty clear-cut case of failure to recuse,” said Ethics Commission Chairman Bill Passalacqua.
After some deliberation, the commission agreed that referring the complaint to the state’s attorney would be the best course of action considering their legal expertise on issues like this.
The commission voted 3-0 to approve a motion to declare the complaint made against Huston to be both sufficient and with probable cause, and they voted to refer the complaint to the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office rather than conducting their own hearing.
The commission sent a letter and the complaint to the states attorney’s office, but Interim State’s Attorney Rob Scales said in an interview that he is not yet familiar enough with the case to speculate on what his office’s next steps might be. However, he did add that any further legal action would most likely be civil in nature rather than criminal.
The commission sent a letter to Huston informing her of the complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.