Effingham police on Wednesday arrested a man wanted for escaping from a Kentucky jail.
Dorsey J. Hutson, 33, of Murray, Kentucky was located and detained in Effingham, according to Kentucky State Police and the Effingham County Jail.
Kentucky State Police said Hutson escaped from the Calloway County Detention Center at approximately 4:39 a.m. on June 11 wearing a lime green jump suit.
Hutson was incarcerated at the Calloway County Detention Center on charges of burglary and 4th degree assault. A jailer told WPSD Local 6 in Kentucky that Hutson disabled an exit door and snuck out when a deputy left the room to pick up a cart of food.
Effingham authorities say Hutson was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
